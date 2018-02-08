Court junks former vice president Binay’s bid to dismiss graft cases

THE Sandiganbayan Special Third Division denied former Makati Mayor Jejomar Binay Sr.’s plea to nullify the Informations (charge sheets) accusing him of graft, malversation, and falsification in connection with the alleged anomalous construction of the Makati City Hall Parking Building.

“With the aforesaid precepts as guide, it is undeniable that the matters raised by accused Binay, Sr. in his motion to quash the Informations, i.e., there are allegedly no facts showing how he supposedly “falsified or fabricated the newspapers, affidavits of publication and BAC Resolutions in the Informations, there are no facts or details showing how he supposedly appropriated, took, misappropriated or consented, or through abandonment or negligence, permitted another person to take public funds, that the Informations do not allege facts to support the conclusion that there was an act done by the accused Binay, Sr. through manifest partiality, evident bad faith, or gross inexcusable negligence or that he caused any undue injury to any party, including the government, or gave any unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference, are evidentiary facts which need not be alleged in the subject Informations,” the court said in part in a 53-page resolution promulgated on February 5.

BAC is Bids and Awards Committee.

Binay Sr. argued that if his motion to quash was denied, the Sandiganbayan should still suspend the proceedings on the cases because his petitions for certiorari and prohibition were pending before the Supreme Court.

But the Sandiganbayan’s Special Third Division said in part that “[h]ere, accused Binay, Sr. admits that the Supreme Court has yet to issue a temporary restraining order or injunctive writ in his favor. Such being the case, the Court is duty-bound to proceed with the hearing on these criminal cases pursuant to the aforesaid provision of the Rules of the Court.”

“Here, the Court should proceed to hear these criminal cases because there appears to be no strong probability that the issues brought by accused Binay, Sr. before the Supreme Court via his petitions for certiorari would be rendered moot and moribund by the continuation of the herein proceedings,” it added in part.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases before the Sandiganbayan against him and other individuals in 2017 after his term as vice president ended.

On August 2017, the court found basis to try the cases. In December 2017, the Sandiganbayan’s Special Third Division upheld the ruling.

The Third Division deferred the arraignment Binay Sr. that was scheduled on January 12. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO