Court junks petition of human rights victims

The Court of Appeals (CA) has stood firm on its ruling that the $2 billion awarded by a US court to victims of martial law in 1995 cannot be enforced in the Philippines.

The appellate court denied the motion for reconsideration filed by human rights claimants, who claimed to have been victims of Martial Law imposed by former president Ferdinand Marcos in 1972.

A copy of the three-page resolution issued by the CA’s Former 12th Division was obtained by The Manila Times.

The ruling was penned by Associate Justice Normandie Pizarro and was concurred in by Justices Joseph Lopez and Samuel Gaerlan.

“In merely using a scheme of statistical sampling to determine a compensation schedule and to compute an aggregate judgment for compensatory damages, the Hawaii Court gave no opportunity to the unnamed claimants the full rehabilitative potential litigation and overlooks the individual harms purportedly suffered, as well as giving no opportunity for the Marcos Estate to confront each and every claimant. Consequently, the Final Judgment rendered therein is not binding as to the right to due process of both parties was violated,” the court said.

“Further, the Final Judgment was constitutionally infirmed because, although the complaint in MDL 840 was filed under the Alien Torts Statute (ATS), also called the Alien Torts Claims Act (ATCA), the same was disposed of on the basis of a different law (presumably the Torture Victim Protection Act). This invalidates the disposition considering that a decision that does not conform to the form and substance required by the Constitution and the law is void and deemed legally nonexistent,” it added.

The CA affirmed the findings of the Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) that the claim on the Marcos estate cannot prosper for lack of jurisdiction and violation of due process.

It affirmed its July 7, 2017 decision that “the failure of the Final Judgment to meet the standards of what a valid judgment is in Our country compels Us to deny its enforcement. Rules of Comity should not be made to prevail over Our Constitution and We cannot allow foreign impositions to trample upon Our sovereignty. “

“All told, the Final Judgement of the Hawaii Court, being null and void for want of jurisdiction, may not be enforced. To stress, said court was without jurisdiction because, first, the complaint was erroneously filed as a class suit and second, therein claimants remained unidentified,” the CA ruled in dismissing the petition filed by human rights victims led by retired judge Priscilla Mijares, former Human Rights Commission chairman Loreta Ann Rosales, director Joel Lamangan, Hilda Narciso and Mariano Dimaranan who claimed to represent Claimants MDL 840 and the 10,000 human rights victims of Martial Law.

MDL 840 was the docket number given to the class suit filed in the United States. Hawaii District Court Judge Manuel L. Real awarded the plaintiffs $1,964,005,859.90 on February 3, 1995.

The ruling was affirmed by the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit Court on December 17, 1996.