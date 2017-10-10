Court junks plunder case against ex-Commission on Audit official

THE Sandiganbayan’s First Division threw out the plunder case filed against one of the individuals charged in 2012, along with former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, over the alleged misuse of state charity funds from 2008 to 2010.

In a ruling dated October 4 but released on Tuesday, the court granted the motion to dismiss filed by Nilda Plaras who formerly led the Commission on Audit’s (COA) Intelligence/Confidential Fund Fraud Audit Unit.

“Suffice it to state that in view of the recent development, the instant case against accused Plaras has no more leg to stand on, thus, warranting its dismissal,” the court said.

In April 2015, the court granted the demurrers to evidence of and acquitted former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Directors Manuel Morato, Raymundo Roquero, and Jose Taruc 5th, as well as former COA Chairman Reynaldo Villar.

In July 2016, the Supreme Court dismissed the case against Arroyo and Benigno Aguas, a former PCSO budget and accounts manager, for insufficiency of evidence.

In early 2017, the Sandiganbayan’s First Division acquitted former PCSO Director Ma. Fatima Valdes.

Meanwhile, former PCSO General Manager Rosario Uriarte is detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO