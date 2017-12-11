Court junks tax rap vs Jeane Napoles

THE COURT of Tax Appeals (CTA) has dismissed a tax evasion case filed against Jeane Napoles, daughter of Janet Lim-Napoles, for insufficiency of evidence.

In a resolution released on December 6, the CTA granted Napoles’ demurrer to evidence on criminal cases nos. O-453.

Napoles was accused of failing to file a tax return in 2011 and declare her earnings for the same year. She also failed to pay P17,461,038.40 in taxes upon the acquisition of a residential condominium in Los Angeles worth $1.2 billion or P54,725,120.

But the court said the prosecution failed to present a copy of a law from California showing proof of the tax rate or the computation of the tax applicable for the transaction.

“The prosecution failed to prove that there is any income tax due from accused, creating reasonable doubt as to the guilt of accused,” the court said.