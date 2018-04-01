Court metes 480 years on sports coach for rape

BACOLOD CITY: A Regional Trial Court (RTC) here sentenced a taekwondo coach a total of 480 years’ imprisonment for 12 counts of rape on complaints filed by his three minor students.

Meted the maximum penalty of reclusion perpetua or an imprisonment of 40 years for each count was Allan Labayen Arellano, 31, of Bacolod City.

In convicting Arellano, Judge Philadelfa Pagapong-Agraviador of RTC Branch 43 also ordered him to indemnify his three victims of P225,000 for each count of rape or a total P2.7 million.

Arellano was accused of rape by his students – aged 10, 11 and 12 – in separate incidents in 2008 and 2009 that allegedly happened after taekwando practice in his house and in their classroom.

Based on court documents, the victims said they had to obey Arellano’s orders, especially giving in to his sexual advances, as he threatened to not allow them to participate in taekwondo tournaments.

He also bullied them by shaming them in front of their teammates.

Arellano, who told the victims that he has a gun, also threatened them that he would bomb their houses if they squeal on him.

During the trial of the cases, the accused could not recall his whereabouts on the dates the girls accused him of raping them.

He also could not cite a reason why his three students implicated him if he never wronged them, the judge noted.

Agraviador also found Arellano guilty of acts of lasciviousness committed against an 11-year-old student and sentenced to additional four months and one day to four years and two months in jail.