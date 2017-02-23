Court orders arrest of De Lima

A Muntinlupa city regional trial court on Thursday issued a warrant of arrest against Sen. Leila de Lima.

Muntinlupa RTC branch 204 Judge Juanita Gurero issued the warrant for the arrest of de Lima, former deputy director of the National Bureau Of Investigation Rafael Ragos, and Ronnie Dayan, the senator’s former driver-bodyguard.

The warrant of arrest was in connection with the charges filed last week by the Department of Justice for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

De lima was at her office in the Senate when the warrant was issued. JEFF ANTIPORDA