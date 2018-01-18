Court orders arrest of ex-Budget exec

The Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division has ordered the arrest of former Budget Undersecretary Mario Relampagos, who is facing graft charges in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

The court also ordered the prosecution to initiate steps for the former official’s extradition from the United States.

The court earlier allowed Relampagos to travel to the United States from December 2, 2017 to January 1, 2018 subject to the condition that, among others, he shall return to the Philippines not later than January 1, 2018.

According to two separate resolutions dated January 15, his lawyer filed a manifestation dated January 10, 2018 “alleging that accused Relampagos, for various reasons relating to his numerous indictments before this Court, has opted not to return to the country.”

“At this point, accused Relampagos is already considered a fugitive from justice,” the court said. “[a]ccused Relampagos’ intent to evade prosecution is unmistakable not only from his failure to return to the country as undertaken, but likewise from his communications to his counsel, as the latter manifested to this Court.”

