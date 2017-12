A WARRANT of arrest has been issued against the leader of a transport group that staged a strike in February over the government’s planned modernization scheme for public utility vehicles, according to a radio report.

The Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court issued the order on George San Mateo, president of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston), the report said on Tuesday.

Bail has been set at P4000.