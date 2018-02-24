Court orders NBI to present Kerwin

MANILA Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 26 ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to present the self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa on Friday.

Judge Silvino Pampilo ordered the presentation of Espinosa before his sala for the continuation of the case of violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Espinosa was not presented at the start of the hearing, but NBI agents brought instead a handwritten note from him saying that he could not be at the trial for fear of his life and the absence of lawyers.

Espinosa’s lawyer John Jonah Ungab, who was also vice mayor of Ronda, Cebu was rushed to the Chong Hua Hospital where he died from wounds he sustained in the attack by unknown assailants on board a motorcycle without a license plate.

However, Pampilo did not allow the letter and the NBI presented Espinosa before the end of the hearing.

Pampilo then gave Espinosa three to five days to find a lawyer.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) asked the NBI to immediately act on Ungab’s murder.

“The IBP wants the NBI to conduct a thorough investigation to immediately identify the culprit in the crime,” NBI Director Dante Gierran said on Friday.