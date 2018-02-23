Friday, February 23, 2018
    Court orders NBI to transfer Customs witness in P6.4B shabu smuggling to PNP jail

    THE Manila Regional Trial Court ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to immediately transfer a self-confessed Customs fixer to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center, according to a radio report on Friday.

    Lawyer Raymund Fortun, representing Mark Taguba, said the court order meant that it recognized threats against the Customs fixer.

    Fortun said that Taguba’s arraignment with co-accused Eirene Tatad was set on April 6.

    Taguba and Tatad, a consignee, have been linked to the P6.4 billiion shabu shipment that was smuggled into the Philippines from China. NICOLLE MORALES


     

