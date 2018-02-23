Court orders NBI to transfer Customs witness in P6.4B shabu smuggling to PNP jail

THE Manila Regional Trial Court ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to immediately transfer a self-confessed Customs fixer to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center, according to a radio report on Friday.

Lawyer Raymund Fortun, representing Mark Taguba, said the court order meant that it recognized threats against the Customs fixer.

Fortun said that Taguba’s arraignment with co-accused Eirene Tatad was set on April 6.

Taguba and Tatad, a consignee, have been linked to the P6.4 billiion shabu shipment that was smuggled into the Philippines from China. NICOLLE MORALES