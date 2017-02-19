Court orders promoter to pay Luisito Espinosa

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed its own decision ordering the family of the late boxing promoter Rodolfo Nazario to pay former world featherweight champion Luisito Espinosa the remaining balance of his prize money.

Nazario allegedly owed Espinosa, now based in the United States, at least P5.8 million plus interest that accrued from the time the case was filed in court several years ago after defending his World Boxing Council title in 1997 in South Cotabato.

In a decision, the CA’s Special Fourth Division stood pat on its findings that no new arguments were presented to warrant the reversal of its earlier ruling.

The appellate court denieda motion for reconsideration filed by surviving members of the Nazario family–Rodolfo’s wife, retired Supreme Court Justice Minita Chico-Nazario and children Roderick, Rommelius and Karen Patricia–who were impleaded in the case after the death of their patriarch.

“However, we reiterate that the liability of the legal heirs of the deceased Rodolfo V. Nazario is limited to the value of inheritance which they received from the deceased,” the January 23, 2017 ruling that was released only recently said.

The ruling was penned by Associate Justice Eduardo Peralta Jr. and concurred in by Associate Justices Sesinando Villon and Francisco Acosta.

The CA had overturned the decision of the Manila Regional Trial Court dismissing Espinosa’s complaint that he filed against Nazario, as well as the other promoters of the fight, identified as former South Cotabato Governor Hilario de Pedro and Joselito Mondejar.

Espinosa and his manager Joe Koizumi filed the case on May 26, 1998 against the promoters and organizers of the December 6 Koronadal fight where the “Golden Boy” successfully defended his title against Argentinean Carlos Rios.

JOMAR CANLAS