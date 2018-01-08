Court proceedings on Misuari graft, malversation cases suspended

THE Sandiganbayan Third Division suspended the hearings on the graft and the malversation through falsification cases filed in 2017 against former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Governor Nur Misuari and several other individuals.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases before the Sandiganbayan in May 2017 over the alleged anomalous procurement of the Multi-Media Information Technology Package and Information Technology packages and educational materials.

In a resolution dated December 6, 2017, the court granted the prosecution’s Motion to Hold in Abeyance the Proceedings of the Case.

“Let the proceedings in these cases be held in abeyance until the prosecution shall have complied with the Court’s Resolution dated November 23, 2017,” the court said.

Misuari’s camp filed an omnibus motion asking the court “to order a preliminary investigation of” the cases. “For lack of preliminary investigation, herein accused was deprived of his right to adduce controverting documents against the complaint lodged against him,” the defense said in part.

In the resolution dated November 23, 2017, the court granted his plea “considering that the prosecution did not object thereto” and suspended the proceedings in the cases “with respect to accused Nur P. Misuari only until the said preliminary investigation against him shall have been terminated.”

The court, in its resolution dated November 23, 2017, gave the prosecution “a non-extendible period of sixty (60) days from notice hereof within which to conclude the conduct of preliminary investigation against” him and to submit the result.

Misuari was charged with one count of graft and one count of malversation through falsification — which were docketed as cases number SB-17-CRM-1017 and 1020, respectively — along with Leovigilda Cinches, Pangalian Maniri, Sittie Aisa Usman, and Alladin Usi who were charged in their respective capacities as then-Director III, then-chief accountant, then-supply officer, and then-Accountant II of the DepEd – ARMM at the time material to the case.

In filing the cases, the Ombudsman alleged that the accused caused the payment of P31 million to MBJ Learning Tools in December 2001 for the supposedly “fictitious” procurement of Information Technology package.

The corresponding Requisition and Issue Voucher, Purchase Order, Sales Invoice, Disbursement Voucher, Schedule of Accounts Payable, and List of Due and Demandable Accounts Payable – External Creditors were allegedly falsified “to make it appear in the foregoing public documents that DepEd – ARMM procured goods from MBJ, when…no such procurement was made because there were no goods delivered,” according to the charge sheet.

Misuari, Cinches, Maniri, Usman, and Usi were charged with another count of graft as well as of malversation through falsification — which were docketed as cases number SB-17-CRM-1018 and 1021, respectively — along with: Nader Macagaan, who was identified in the charge sheets as a then-resident auditor of the Commission on Audit-ARMM at the time material to the case; and Cristeta Ramirez, who was identified in the charge sheets as the then-representative/then-owner of CPR Publishing.

According to the Ombudsman, the accused allegedly caused the payment of P46.26 million to CPR in July 2001 for the supposedly “fictitious” procurement of Multi-Media Information Technology Package.

The corresponding Requisition and Issue Voucher, Abstract of Canvass, Purchase Order, Delivery Receipt, Disbursement Voucher, Lists of Due and Demandable Accounts Payable – External Creditors and Schedules of Accounts Payable were allegedly falsified “to make it appear in the foregoing public documents that DepEd – ARMM procured goods from CPR, when…no such procurement was made because there were no goods delivered,” according to the charge sheet.

Misuari, Cinches, Maniri, Usman, and Lolita Sambeli were charged with graft and with malversation through falsification — which were docketed as cases number SB-17-CRM-1019 and 1022, respectively — for allegedly causing the payment of P37,959,204 to White Orchids Printing and Publishing House for the supposedly “fictitious” procurement of educational materials.

Sambeli was identified in the charge sheets as the then-owner of White Orchids at the time material to the case.

The corresponding Purchase Order, Inspection Report, Lists of Due and Demandable Accounts Payable – External Creditors and Schedules of Accounts Payable were allegedly falsified “to falsely make it appear in the foregoing public documents that DepEd – ARMM procured goods from White Orchids, when…no such procurement was made because there were no goods delivered,” according to the charge sheet.