Court reduces bail of Napoles children, brother

THE Sandiganbayan’s Third Division reduced the bail of the children and brother of Janet Lim-Napoles who were charged with graft and malversation through falsification in connection with the alleged misuse of Malampaya funds from 2009 to 2010.

The court allowed Jo Christine Napoles, James Christopher Napoles, and Ronald Francisco Lim to each pay P4.85 million instead of P22.31 million.

“Accordingly, the Court hereby reduces the amount of bail in the following Information/s, to wit: (a) Seven

Thousand Five Hundred Pesos (P 7,500.00) each in SB-17-CRM-2202 to SB-17-CRM-2298, or for the total amount of Seven Hundred Twenty Seven

Thousand and Five Hundred Pesos (P 727,500.00) for the ninety-seven (97) counts of violations of Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019; and (b) Fifty Thousand Pesos (P 50,000.00) each in SB-17-CRM-2299 to SB-17-CRM-2395, or for the total amount of Four Million Eight Hundred Fifty Thousand Pesos (P 4,850,000.00) for the ninety-seven (97) counts of the crimes of malversation through falsification of public documents,” the court said in a ruling dated December 15.

The court partially granted the plea to reduce bail because the charges “are all bailable offenses” and because “the Court, without underestimating the gravity and the number of the crimes herein charged, may exercise its discretion to fix or reduce the amount of bail based on the nature and the circumstances of the crimes charged to give substance and meaning to the constitutional right of the accused to bail.”

The bail recommended by the Office of the Ombudsman totaling P22.31 million for each of the accused was “not only overwhelming but disheartening as well. It has practically stripped any person presumed innocent of the constitutional right of temporary liberty,” the Napoles children said in their motion to reduce bail.