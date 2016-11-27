Court reinstates PNB exec

THE Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the decision of the Court of Appeals (CA) which ordered the reinstatement of a high-ranking official of the Philippine National Bank (PNB) who was criminally and administratively charged for alleged irregularities in granting loans.

The SC en banc denied the petition for review on certiorari filed by the PNB as it affirmed the decision of the CA dated May 29, 2009 with regards to the case of Cayetano Tejano, Jr.

Tejano served simultaneously as the Vice President for PNB’s Cebu Branch and Chairperson of the Branch Credit Committee during the time when the bank was still owned and controlled by the government.

On February 24, 1994, PNB charged Tejano and eight other bank officers and employees with violation of the anti-graft law, grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty, among others.

The complaint stemmed from alleged irregularities in granting loans to several corporate clients of PNB. The bank’s hearing committee earlier found Tejano administratively liable for the cited irregularities. It eventually meted the penalty of forced resignation without benefits.

Tejano brought his case before the Civil Service Commission (CSC), which junked his plea, prompting him to elevate his case to the appellate court.

The CA reversed the CSC ruling and remanded the case to the CSC for further proceedings.

The CSC then found that Tejano was guilty of simple neglect of duty only and imposed the penalty of suspension from the service for three months as penalty.

The CSC also ordered Tejano’s reinstatement without backwages.

This prompted the PNB management to bring the case to the High Court.

JOMAR CANLAS