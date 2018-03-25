Court rejects Ruby Tuason’s travel request

The Sandiganbayan’s Third Division has denied Ruby Tuason’s request that she be allowed to travel abroad from March 22 to May 5 for a medical procedure.

Tuason, who is out on bail, is among several former government officials and private individuals charged with graft and malversation through falsification of documents in connection with the alleged misuse of Malampaya funds from 2009 to 2010. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The anti-graft court said Tuason did not provide “specific details” about her trip, such as where she will be staying in Los Angeles, California.

Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez penned the resolution which was concurred in by Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, who concurrently leads the court’s Third Division, and by Associate Justice Edgardo Caldona.

Last year, the Ombudsman found basis to file plunder, graft, and malversation charges against 25 individuals, Tuason included.

They were accused of conspiring “to divert the fund releases drawn from the P900 million Malampaya fund allocated by the Department of Budget and Management to the DAR in 2009, which was” allegedly “malversed and coursed through the non-government organizations controlled by Janet Napoles.