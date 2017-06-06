Court resets arraignment of ex-Davao Sur lawmaker

The Sandiganbayan’s Third Division postponed the arraignment of former Davao del Sur first district Rep. Marc Douglas Cagas 4th on graft and malversation charges filed against him and several others in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund scam. Cagas’ arraignment for two counts of graft and two counts of malversation was reset to July 12 after informing the court of his motion for reconsideration of the ruling which denied his petition to dismiss the cases. Meanwhile, several of his co-accused were arraigned on Tuesday – former Technology Resource Center deputy director general Dennis Cunanan; ex-group managers Maria Rosalinda Lacsamana and Francisco Figura; former Budget Officer IV Consuelo Lilian Espiritu and former Chief Accountant Marivic Jover. They all pleaded not guilty to the charges. Former Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Zenaida Cruz-Ducut; former Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Undersecretary Mario Relampagos; Rosario Nuñez; Marilou Bare; Lalaine Paule and Janet Lim-Napoles also pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court set preliminary conferences on several dates in July and September. The pretrial is scheduled on October 18.