Court resets arraignment of ex-Palawan gov, 2 others

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division on Tuesday postponed the arraignment of former Palawan governor Mario Joel Reyes and two others for graft case pending resolution of a motion to dismiss filed by the two accused.

Reyes with former Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Unit IV Executive Director Dennis Araullo and former

Officer-in-Charge Regional Technical Director Rodolfo Guieb were indicted in the allegedly anomalous purchase of liquid fertilizers for P3.25 million in 2004. The court reset the arraignment to April 4 pending Guieb and Araullo’s plea for dismissal of the case. Also charged were Marina Sula and Nathaniel Tan, then-president and then-authorized representative, respectively, of the non-government organization (NGO) Masaganang Ani Para sa Magsasaka Foundation Inc. (MAMFI). In filing the case last September, the Office of the Ombudsman alleged that the respondents gave unwarranted benefits, privilege and advantage to MAMFI by approving the purchase of 3,240 bottles of liquid fertilizer without public bidding. Last December, the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division found basis to proceed with the trial.