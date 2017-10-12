Court resets graft trial of Revilla, co-accused to Jan 2018

THE Sandiganbayan’s First Division reset the graft trial of former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and several other individuals in connection with the alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

The court will begin trying the cases on January 11, 2018.

The trial was reset because the court has yet to issue a pretrial order as some of the defendants have not submitted soft copies of their pretrial briefs, which they have been asked to submit 10 days from this Thursday.

Revilla has submitted his pretrial brief, which contains the issues to be resolved during trial, the proposed stipulations on how to go about the trial, as well as the documentary evidence and witnesses to be presented. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO