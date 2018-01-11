Court resets graft trial of Revilla, co-accused to Jan 25

THE Sandiganbayan First Division postponed the trial of the graft cases filed against former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and other individuals in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

The court reset the trial to January 25.

Associate Justice Efren de la Cruz, who leads the First Division, said on Thursday that the parties informed the court that they have to check whether the comments that they have made were accurately reflected in the pretrial order’s final version.

The court gave the parties two days from today, Thursday, within which to make final comments.

The parties are set to sign the pretrial order on January 18.

A pretrial order lists the number of hearing dates, the documentary evidence and witnesses to be presented, and the issues to be resolved during trial.

Revilla, who is detained at the Philippine National Police custodial center in Camp Crame in Quezon City, is facing 16 counts of graft along with Janet Lim-Napoles and other individuals in connection with the PDAF scam.

He and other individuals including Napoles are also facing a P224-million plunder case over the same issue. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO