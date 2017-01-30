Court resets pre-trial of plunder case vs. Jinggoy

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division has deferred the pre-trial to March 6 the P183-million plunder case filed against former Sen. Jose ‘Jinggoy’ Estrada and several others in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam. It said the parties have yet to review the minutes of the preliminary conference, where they marked the documentary evidence they intend to present during trial.

Estrada, in an interview, decried “the prosecution keeps on delaying and delaying the proceedings here and that is evident during my bail hearings. All the prosecution did was to keep on delaying. Of course we who are detained suffer.” Meanwhile, the pre-trial for related graft charges against Estrada and several others was also canceled on Monday. A preliminary conference for these cases is set on February 14. A pre-trial conference aims to consider matters for a fair and expeditious trial.