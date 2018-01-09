Court ruling ‘added pain’ to drug mule—CBCP arm

BALANGA City, Bataan: The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines- Ecumenical Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People (CBCP-ECMI) on Tuesday described a recent decision of the Court of Appeals (CA) on the Mary Jane Veloso case painful and agonizing for the convicted Filipino drug mule.

The CA prevented a Regional Trial Court judge from Nueva Ecija from getting Veloso’s deposition at her jail cell in Indonesia against her alleged recruiters Cristina Sergio and Julius Lacanilao, who had also allegedly trafficked her.

“The ruling is just an added pain and continuous agony for Mary Jane who is the unwilling victim used and duped by Sergio and Lacanilao,” CBCP-ECMI chairman and Bishop Ruperto Santos said.

Santos added that Veloso is the one who must be protected and saved but that the appellate court seemed to be giving her human traffickers the leeway.

“How can [Mary Jane] defend herself and prove her innocence when the CA prevented her from testifying against those who victimized her?” he asked.

Veloso, a mother of two children from Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, was arrested and sentenced to death for smuggling heroin into Indonesia on April 2010 but was spared by Jakarta.

“Let her speak the truth and free Mary Jane,” the CBCP-ECMI demanded.

Veloso turns 33 on Wednesday.