Court sets oral arguments on martial law

As predicted by The Manila Times, the Supreme Court is set to hold oral arguments next week on the consolidated petitions seeking to nullify the one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao.

During the deliberations of the court en banc, at the resumption of their first session for the year, the high court set the oral arguments on January 16 and 17.

The court will tackle the two petitions filed separately by opposition congressmen led by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman and human rights lawyers and militant lawmakers including Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate and Gabriela partylist Rep. Emmie De Jesus.

The government will be represented by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

The Office of the Solicitor General was ordered to submit its comment to the second petition not later than 5 p.m. of January 13 with the comment to be personally served on counsel for the petitioners.

Duterte declared martial law on May 23 following the terrorist attack on Marawi City, which Congress later extended to the end of 2017.

In a 240-27 vote, both chambers of Congress voted to approve in December Duterte’s request to extend the declaration of martial law in Mindanao until the end of 2018.

TRO sought

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno earlier issued a resolution asking government officials to comment on the petition filed by opposition lawmakers belonging to the “Magnificent 7” bloc.

Sereno issued the resolution on behalf of the en banc, upon the recommendation made by Tijam, to give 10 days to the government to lodge its explanation on the petition for a temporary restraining order against the martial law extension.

Named respondents to the case were Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno, and Armed Forces chief Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

The 29-page petition of the Lagman group stated that there was “no actual rebellion in Mindanao” to justify the re-extension of martial rule in Mindanao.