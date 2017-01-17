Court stops transfer of DFA consular office

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: The Regional Trial Court (RTC) here on Tuesday issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) to prevent the transfer of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) consular office from this city to Santiago City in Isabela. Judge Raymond Reynold Lauigan of RTC Branch 01 issued the TRO for 72 hours enjoining the DFA from transferring the Regional Consular Office here to a private mall in Santiago City. The TRO also enjoined the DFA Officer in Charge-Director Florencio Franco Jr. from suspending consular operations in Tuguegarao City. The order stemmed from a petition for Injunction with Prayer for the Issuance of a Writ of Preliminary Injunction and/or TRO filed last Monday by Fr. Ranhillo Aquino, Dean of San Beda Graduate School of Law, and lawyer Luis Donato Jr., in behalf of the people of Cagayan who oppose the transfer. Earlier, the DFA consular office here announced that its office will shut down operations on January 17 to open in Santiago City on January 25. Franco explained that the consular office here will resume consular operations as soon as the construction of a large mall in Barangay Penge Ruyu is completed. He said their Santiago City operations will become their satellite office once the consular office in Tuguegarao City reopens.