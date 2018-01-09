Court suspends 3 Davao agriculture officials over graft

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division has preventively suspended for 90 days three officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA), Regional Field Unit in Davao City, pending litigation of graft charges filed against them. Ordered suspended were Melani Provido and Isabelita Buduan, senior agriculturists, and Marie Ann Constantino, administrative officer. The cases stemmed from the alleged entry into a “grossly and manifestly disadvantageous contract with FKA Agri-Chemical for the procurement of 38 drums of disinfectant amounting to P3,040,000” despite a lower bid from another qualified bidder of only P2,647,308. Last year, the Ombudsman filed charges for violation of the anti-graft law against several individuals including Provido, Buduan and Constantino.