Court suspends Biazon, 4 others over PDAF scam

The Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division has ordered the preventive suspension of Muntinlupa Rep. Rozzano Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon and four others for 90 days pendente lite (pending litigation) of the graft and malversation cases filed against them in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Undersecretary Mario Relampagos and DBM employees Rosario Nuñez, Lalaine Paule, and Marilou Bare were likewise ordered suspended.

The court ordered the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the DBM secretary to report the action taken to implement the order.

Biazon had said he will abide with whatever order the anti-graft court will issue.

The Office of the Ombudsman alleged that Biazon endorsed the non-government organization (NGO) Philippine Social Development Foundation Inc. (PSDFI) as project partner in implementing a livelihood project for barangay (villages) in Muntinlupa funded by P3 million of his PDAF in 2007 but the projects were found to be non-existent.

Biazon has denied having received any kickbacks from transactions with NGOs supposedly run by businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles.