Court suspends Eastern Samar village exec

The Sandiganbayan’s Second Division has issued preventive suspension order against former mayor and now Punong Barangay Francisco Adalim of Barangay 4, Poblacion in Taft town, Eastern Samar pending litigation of the graft charges and disobedience case he is facing. Adalim’s suspension was sought by the prosecution invoking Section 13 of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act that mandates the preventive suspension of incumbent public official facing valid graft case or charge under the Revised Penal Code. The court also directed Adalim “to cease and desist from further performing and/or exercising the functions, duties and privileges of Punong Barangay of the Municipality of Taft, Province of Eastern Samar, or any other position he may now be holding, effective immediately upon receipt of this Resolution and continuing for a period of 90 days,” unless the suspension is revoked or earlier terminated. The Office of the Ombudsman charged Adalim before the Sandiganbayan in 2012 after he allegedly “refused, without legal basis, to comply with a Civil Service Commission directive ordering the reinstatement and payment of backwages of illegally dismissed employees of the municipality” in 2009. Adalim pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraigned on April 22, 2015.