Court suspends Iloilo lawmaker over graft

THE SANDIGANBAYAN has suspended Iloilo City Rep. Gerardo Treñas for 90 days in connection with the allegedly anomalous release of P500,000 for the construction of the Iloilo Press Club (IPC) building while he was city mayor.

The preventive suspension was deemed pending criminal prosecution since Treñas is currently holding a different public office from the time of the commission of the crime, a resolution by the anti-graft court’s Seventh Division dated January 3 stated.

According to the resolution, Treñas countered that the preventive suspension was not warranted since its purpose is to prevent the accused from intimidating or influencing witnesses against him.

The lawmaker argued that under Article VI, Section 16 (3) of the 1987 Constitution, Congress has the sole prerogative to discipline its own members, which effectively bars the court from preventively suspending him and under the doctrine of separation of powers, neither the executive nor judicial branch of government has the authority to prevent him from fulfilling his legislative duties.

The Sandiganbayan, however, said the motion of the prosecution to deny Treñas’ opposition must be granted since it is not theirs to decide otherwise.

A copy of the resolution was furnished the office of House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez for implementation.

The case stemmed from Treñas’ alleged entering into a memorandum of agreement for the construction of the Iloilo Press Club (IPC) building in 2003 with funds sourced from the Priority Development Assistance Fund of Sen. Loren Legarda.

The Ombudsman said the former mayor approved the release of the fund even if the IPC was unaccredited as a non-government organization and there was no monitoring of the project for liquidation of the fund.

In a statement on Sunday, Treñas said he will respect the decision of the Sandiganbayan as it is part of the judicial process.

RALPH U. VILLANUEVA