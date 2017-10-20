Court suspends Negros Oriental gov

The Sandiganbayan has ordered the preventive suspension of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo for 90 days pending litigation of the graft and the malversation cases he is facing over alleged misuse of calamity funds in 2012.

In an order dated September 22, the graft court’s third division granted the prosecution’s plea for his preventive suspension which took effect on October 18.

“Accordingly, the Court hereby orders the suspension pendente lite of accused Roel Ragay Degamo as governor of the Province of Negros Oriental and from any other public position he may now or hereafter hold for a period of ninety (90) days,” it said.

The suspension ordered was personally served by Rene Burdeos, regional director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), at the provincial capitol office of Degamo.

In a statement released to local media, Degamo said he would accept his “temporary” fate and would abide by the rule of law.

The suspension order will be automatically lifted after the lapse of the 90-day period, according to the DILG.

In 2016, the Ombudsman filed one graft case and 11 counts of malversation through falsification charges against Degamo for alleged illegal disbursement of calamity fund for the province’s infrastructure projects. He was charged along with provincial treasurer Danilo Mendez and provincial accountant Teodorico Reyes.

The Ombudsman alleged that the respondents disbursed more than P143 million from the calamity fund when “there were no funds for the disbursements” after the Department of Budget and Management withdrew the Special Allotment Release Order which covered the calamity fund.

The respondents allegedly appropriated, took or misappropriated or consented, “or through abandonment or negligence, permit any other person to take the public funds…by making it appear that” funds were available.