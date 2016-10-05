Court suspends Surigao mayor

The Sandiganbayan’s Special Third Division has ordered the 90-day preventive suspension of Mayor Peter Ruaya of Dapa town in Surigao del Norte pending litigation of the graft case against him and nine members of the Municipal Council over the alleged anomalous procurement of heavy equipment amounting to P13.03 million in 2008.

In August, the prosecution filed a motion seeking Ruaya’s preventive suspension after he won in the May 2016 elections, which the court granted dated September 27 and made public on Wednesday.

“The Court hereby orders the suspension pendente lite of accused Peter Payna Ruaya as Mayor of the Municipality of Dapa, Surigao del Norte and from any other public position he may now or hereafter hold for a period of ninety (90) days,” the court ruled in part.

Third Division Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang signed the ruling with Associate Justices Sarah Jane Fernandez and Zaldy Trespeses concurring.

The court said that Ruaya’s suspension shall automatically be lifted after 90 days.

REINA C. TOLENTINO