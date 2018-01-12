Court suspends Tuguegarao City councilor for 90 days

The Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division ordered the preventive suspension of Councilor Danilo Baccay of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan for 90 days pending litigation of the case filed against him over his alleged failure to liquidate P400,000 cash advance in 2009 when he was vice mayor. Baccay has pleaded not guilty during his arraignment to the case filed against him by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2016 for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The anti-graft court ordered that a copy of the resolution be furnished the Secretary of the department of the Interior and Local Government to implementation the preventive suspension order.