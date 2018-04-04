Court tells govt to submit Tokhang documents

THE Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the appeal filed by government lawyers seeking to recall its December 5 order requiring them to submit documents in connection with two consolidated petitions seeking to halt the government’s anti-illegal drug operations.

The court, in a ruling from Baguio City, junked the motion for reconsideration filed by the Office of the Solicitor General.

“The Court denied the Solicitor General’s Motion for Reconsideration of the Court’s Order dated 5 December 2017 and directed respondents to comply with the said Order by submitting the required reports within a period of fifteen (15) days from notice,” the court’s media advisory stated.

The court ordered the government to submit documents in relation to the petition filed by the group of Aileen Almora and Sr. Ma. Juanita Daño; the list of persons killed in legitimate police operations from July 1, 2016 to November 30, 2017; list of deaths under investigation from July 1, 2016 to November 30, 2017; list of Chinese and Chinese-Filipino drug lords killed; the drug watchlist in certain areas; and the list of cases under investigation under Philippine National Police (PNP) Internal Affairs Service.

The Almora and Daño petitions assail the constitutionality of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Memorandum Circular 2017-112 that allows the anonymous reporting of alleged criminals and PNP Command Memorandum Circular No. 16-2016 that details PNP Project: Double Barrel, which includes Project “Tokhang” and Project “HVT” or High Value Target.

Tokhang means “knock and plead,” in which police knock on the doors of drug suspects and urge them to surrender. Police operations however often turned bloody, drawing criticism from human rights groups.

The Office of the Solicitor General said the documents sought by the court involved sensitive information or those that could compromise national security.