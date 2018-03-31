Court upholds conviction, acquittal of ex-Leyte mayor

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division upheld its ruling that convicted former Mayor Charita Chan of Babatngon, Leyte of graft over a mayor’s permit she issued in 2012 which authorized the Liga ng mga Barangay to hold cockfighting events on Saturdays.

But the court upheld her acquittal in another graft case that stemmed from the approval and of a mayor’s permit in 2012 for the operation of a cockpit by someone not legally entitled to it.

In a six-page resolution promulgated on March 23, the court denied the motions for reconsideration filed by Chan on its decision dated February 20, 2018, for lack or merit.

The court has found Chan guilty of violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and sentenced her to six years up to seven years in prison with perpetual disqualification to hold public office.

Associate Justice Maryann Corpus-Mañalac penned the decision which was concurred in by Associate Justice Rafael Lagos, who leads the Fifth Division, and Associate Justice Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega.