Court upholds denial of bid by Revilla, co-accused to file demurrer to evidence in ‘pork’ case

THE Sandiganbayan First Division upheld its ruling that denied the pleas of former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and two others accused for permission to file demurrer to evidence in the P224-million plunder case they are facing in connection with the alleged misuse of the legislator’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel.

In a three-page resolution, the court denied for lack of merit the motions for reconsideration filed by Revilla, his former aide Richard Cambe, and Janet Lim-Napoles, the alleged mastermind in the “pork scam.”

“After a judicious evaluation of the separate motions for reconsideration of the accused and the opposition of the prosecution, the Court found no compelling reason to reconsider and set aside its order, dated December 7, 2017, which denied the motions of the accused for leave to file demurrer to evidence,” the court said in part.

A demurrer to evidence is a motion to dismiss in which a case is submitted for judgment based only on the prosecution’s evidence that the defense believes does not warrant conviction.

If a demurrer to evidence is denied, the defense will have to take its turn to present its evidence.

“It is clear in its November 9, 2017 Resolution that the Court admitted all the documentary exhibits offered by the prosecution, and as it stands now, the totality of these documents appear to be sufficient for purposes of denying the motions of the accused for leave of court to file demurrer to evidence,” the court said in part.

The trial started in June and the prosecution finished presenting its evidence in October. The prosecution filed its 406-page formal offer of evidence on October 23.

In a ruling dated November 9, the court admitted all the evidence offered by the prosecution “which will be considered in the evaluation of the evidence in the decision of the case on the merits.”