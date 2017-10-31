Court upholds denial of Honasan’s bid to junk graft cases

THE Sandiganbayan’s Second Division has thumbed down Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd’s plea to reconsider the denial of his plea to dismiss the graft cases he was facing, along with other individuals, in connection with the alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel allocation totaling P29.1 million in 2012.

“After a careful study, the Court finds that movant’s Motion For Reconsideration is devoid of merit. The Court correctly read and interpreted movant’s motion as one for judicial determination or re-determination of probable cause, although entitled Omnibus Motion To Quash Warrant Of Arrest, To Dismiss The Case, etc.,” the court said in part in a resolution promulgated on October 27.

“Wherefore, the Motion For Reconsideration dated September 27, 2017, filed by accused Gregorio B. Honasan 2nd, through counsel, is hereby denied,” it ruled.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the two counts of graft on August 1. The first case involved P27 million and the second case involved P2.1 million.

Named respondents, along with Honasan in the first case, were Michael Benjamin, who was his political affairs chief/then-project coordinator at the time material to the case; former National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Secretary Mehol Sadain; former NCMF Acting Chief Accountant Fedelina Aldanese; then-Cashier Olga Galido, and; Giovanni Manuel Gaerlan and Salvador Gaerlan, who were then-officers of Focus on Development Goals Foundation, Inc.

Honasan, Benjamin, Sadain, Aldanese, Galido, Giovanni Manuel Gaerlan, and Salvador Gaerlan were named respondents in the second case, along with Galay Makalinggan, who was then-NCMF Director III, and; Aurora Aragon-Mabang who was acting chief of the NCMF’s Management Audit Division at the time material to the case.

Later in August, the court found probable cause to try the cases.

Honasan filed an omnibus motion dated September 15, seeking the nullification of the arrest warrants, the dismissal of the cases, and the deferment of the arraignment.

The court later denied the omnibus motion “it being a prohibited motion under the Guidelines For Continuous Trial of Criminal Cases” because, the court said in part in a resolution issued on September 22 that “it is actually a motion for judicial determination or re-determination of probable cause, as may be gleaned from the allegations therein and in the prayer for relief.”

This prompted Honasan to file a motion for reconsideration, contending, according to the court’s October 27 resolution, “that the Court misinterpreted his Motion To Quash Warrant Of Arrest as a prohibited motion for judicial determination of probable cause.” REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO