Court upholds denial of Revilla’s bid to file demurrer to evidence

The Sandiganbayan’s First Division sustained its ruling that denied for lack of merit the appeals of former Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr., his former aide Richard Cambe and Janet Lim-Napoles to file demurrer to evidence in the P224-million plunder case in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam. “After a judicious evaluation of the separate motions for reconsideration of the accused and the opposition of the prosecution, the court found no compelling reason to reconsider and set aside its order, dated December 7, 2017, which denied the accused’s motions for leave to file demurrer to evidence. The arguments set forth by the accused-movants in their separate motions for reconsideration and those made in open court are a mere reiteration and rehash of those contained in their motions for leave of court to file demurrer to evidence, and those already advanced by them during the oral argument on the said motions on December 7, 2017,” the court said. A demurrer to evidence is a motion to dismiss in which a case is submitted for judgment based only on the prosecution’s evidence that the defense believes does not warrant conviction. If a demurrer to evidence is denied, the defense would have to take its turn to present its evidence.