Court upholds dismissal of graft, malversation cases against Leyte lawmaker, mayor

The Sandiganbayan’s Second Division stood by its ruling that dismissed the graft and malversation cases against now Mayor Carmen Cari of Baybay City, Leyte, Rep. Jose Carlos Cari and three others which stemmed from the alleged anomalous procurement of fertilizer in 2004 and 2005.

In a seven-page resolution promulgated on April 30, the court denied for lack of merit the prosecution’s motion for reconsideration.

The court earlier granted the motion to dismiss filed by the mayor, who was then congressional representative of Leyte’s fifth district, and Jose Carlos, then mayor of Baybay City, which motion was adopted by former City Accountant Evelinda Oppus and then-City Treasurer Pacquita Austero.

In the ruling, the Court said it “recognized that the constitutional right of accused to a speedy disposition of cases has been violated due to the delay of investigations steered by the Office of the Ombudsman. The fact finding and preliminary investigations conducted by the Office of the Ombudsman for a period of 11 years remained unjustified,” the court said in its January 8 resolution.

The Office of the Ombudsman alleged in the charge sheet that the procurement and payment of a total of 600 gallons of foliar liquid fertilizer from Castle Rock Construction was approved without public bidding. Despite Castle Rocks’s supposed “ineligibility as supplier,” payment and release of two checks amounting to P2.94 million was allegedly approved by the accused.

Also in the promulgation, the court dismissed the cases against another accused, Leo Caneda, who was regional executive director of the Department of Agriculture-Regional Field Unit VIII.

Associate Justice Lorifel Pahimna penned the April 30 resolution and concurred in by Associate Justice Oscar Herrera Jr., who leads the Second Division, and Associate Justice Michael Frederick Musngi.