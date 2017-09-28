Court upholds ruling to try graft raps vs. Junjun Binay, co-accused

THE Sandiganbayan’s Third Division maintained its ruling finding basis to try the graft and falsification charges filed against former Makati Mayor Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” Binay Jr. and several other individuals in connection with the alleged anomalous construction of the Makati City Hall Parking Building.

Binay and several other respondents filed motions asking the court to reconsider its ruling.

“After considering all the arguments raised by the accused-movants in their respective motions for reconsideration and the opposition thereto of the prosecution, the Court finds the subject motions devoid of merit for reasons hereinafter discussed,” the court said in a resolution promulgated on September 25.

The court denied the motions for reconsideration filed by Binay and several then-Makati officials at the time material to the case: Lorenza Amores, Manolito Uyaco, Cecilio Lim 3rd, Rodel Nayve, Nelia Barlis, Eleno Mendoza Jr., Raydes Pestaño, and Mario Badillo.

In the resolution, the court set the arraignment and pretrial of the cases on October 20.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases at the Sandiganbayan on February 2016.

Also charged were the following then-Makati officials at the time material to the case: Marjorie de Veyra, Pio Kenneth Dasal, Line Dela Peña, Connie Consulta, Gerardo San Gabriel, and Rodel Nayve.

Efren Canlas, who was then-representative Hilmarc’s Construction Corporation (Hilmarc’s) at the material to the charges, is also a respondent. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO