Court upholds sale of Manansala mural

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has sustained its earlier ruling affirming the legality of the action of past officials of the National Press Club (NPC) in connection with the sale of a Vicente Manansala mural to a private gallery for P10 million.

In a three-page resolution penned by Associate Justice Carmelita Salandanan Manahan, the CA’s Former Fourth Division held that the Government Service Insurance System failed to raise new arguments that would warrant the reversal of its October 30, 2017 decision.

In its October 30 ruling, the CA held that RTC Branch 22 Judge Marino de la Cruz did not err when he approved the “motion to withdraw information” for estafa filed by the DoJ against former NPC officials — Roy Mabasa, president; Benny Antiporda, vice president; Louie Logarta, secretary; Amor Virata, treasurer; and Rolly Gonzalo, auditor.

Also charged were former NPC directors Jun Cobarrubias, Jerry Yap, Alvin Feliciano, Joey Venancio, William Depasupil, Dennis Fetalino, Joel Sy Egco, Conrado Generoso and Samuel Julian (deceased).

The CA did not give merit to the GSIS’s claim that the order of then acting Justice Secretary Alberto Agra was for the withdrawal of the case for qualified theft, and not for estafa.

The appellate court agreed with the trial court that there is no probable cause to push for the trial of the estafa complaint against the former NPC board of directors.

“This Court finds that all matters and issues raised in the motion have already been passed upon and resolved by this Court. In view thereof, there appears no cogent reason for the reconsideration of the decision,” the resolution said.

Concurring with the resolution were Associate Justices Fernanda Lampas Peralta and Elihu Ybanez.

The case stemmed from the decision of NPC officials to sell the damaged Manansala mural that used to occupy the wall of the NPC Bar and Restaurant.

The club decided to sell the mural for P10 million to an art collector to prevent it from further deterioration and to raise fund to settle its gargantuan maintenance bills and debts.

A huge part of the money, P6 million was held in trust and helped financed the construction of the club’s housing project in Pulilan, Bulacan.