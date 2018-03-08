The Manila Times’ Chairman Emeritus Dante A. Ang (left) and Saudi Arabian ambassador to the Philippines Abdullah N.A. Al Bussairy take a break to face the camera after discussing Saudi-Philippines diplomatic relations during a courtesy call at the ambassador’s office in Makati City on Tuesday. Also in photo are Jenny Jones, project manager, Manila Times Broadcasting Corp.; and Monica Ang, senior executive vice president of The Manila Times College. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OFFICE OF THE KSA AMBASSADOR
Please follow our commenting guidelines.