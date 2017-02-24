Courts postpone De Lima hearings

THREE Muntinlupa City courts reset the hearings scheduled for Friday for the three motions to quash filed by Senator Leila de Lima.

The courts granted the request of the Department of Justice to grant prosecutors more time to prepare their answer to the senator’s motions.

The three criminal cases of De Lima were raffled to Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court branches 204, 205, and 206. Hearings for all three cases were rest to Mach 10.

Judge Juanita Guerrero of Muntinlupa RTC branch 204 granted the request in order for the DOJ to have more time to comment on the motion before she decides on it.

It was Guerrero who issued the warrant for De Lima’s arrest on Thursday. The senator surrendered early Friday.

She was brought to Camp Crame in Quezon City for booking and was later presented to the court.

After the brief court proceedings, De Lima was whisked back to Camp Crame. JEFF ANTIPORDA