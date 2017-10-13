Couture for a cause

The most glamorous women in Manila’s high society walked the runway in stunning couture gowns and dresses in the name of charity. Now in its 14th year, the 2017 Best Dressed Women of the Philippines Awards Ball gathered the country’s most stylish ladies and gentlemen in support of the Philippine Cancer Society (PCS).

Held at the Shangri-La at the Fort, Manila in Bonifacio Global City the awards ball was led by the Best Dressed Women of the Philippines chairperson Angola Consul Helen Ong and PCS chairman Antonio Ma Guerrero. With them are the selection and organizing committee members Jayelles’ Roselle Rebano, Mabel Abaño, Tanzania Consul Betty Chua, Roy Gonzales, Gambia Consul Agnes Huibonhoa, Mario Katigbak, Marian Ong, Sandie Poblador and Elaine Rojas Villar with Johnny Litton standing as adviser.

Those who confidently walked the runway wearing the most spectacular gowns by top local and international designers are 2017 Style Icons Milo Bondoc and Sharee Ann Tan along with the Best Dressed Women of the Philippines awardees Annabel Uy-Braganza, Maria Victoria Tengco-Burgos, Yamani Caliwara, Ruby Tan Chua, Dr. Jennie Francisco-Diaz, Veronica Ho, Rosemarie Tee Licup, Nina Paula Vergara Ng, Brenda Ngo, Katrina Ponce Enrile, Katz Montealegre-Santos, Minerva Mondejar Steiner, Robina Marie Ko-Tan and Jennifer Tieng.

Similarly, 2017 Men of Extraordinary Influence awardees presidential communications secretary Martin Andanar, Geoff Andres, Kim Atienza, chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo, Jose Soberano III, Kevin Tan, Dennis Uy, Fred Yuson and senator Juan Miguel Zubiri stormed the stage looking dapper and worthy of the title they now hold. But more than the gorgeous dresses and the crisp suits, everyone in attendance kept in their hearts the evening’s worthwhile cause.

The annual high-profile, fund-raising event was initiated by the late great Imelda Cojuangco, in aid of underprivileged cancer patients who are being supported by the PCS. The evening raised an additional P1 million for cancer beneficiaries, thanks to those who purchased the following valuable pieces: Syatong, a painting by Mindanaoan artist Kublai Millan and Nuturing in Amber 2017, a glass sculpture by renowned artist Ramon Orlina, as well as a five-day, four-night wellness stay at the Medizin Zentrum Bad Salzhausen in Germany in which was generously donated by Artorn Chinalai of Integrative Health Management of Thailand.

To the people behind this worthwhile cause, may your tribe increase!