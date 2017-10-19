COVER GIRL MAGIC

Smashbox Cosmetics

Beauty juggernaut Smashbox Cosmetics introduces a fresh selection of head-turners to the Philippine market. Bringing a curated assemblage of pigment-packed beauty essentials, it fulfills the wishes of beauty junkies and makeup hoarders, launching the Cover Shot Eye Palette boasting blow-your-mind eye shadows and priced at Php 1,500; the Spotlight Palette whose triple threat of a combination includes two shimmer finishes and one high shine shade for Php 1,800; and the Always On Matte Liquid Lipsticks, the answer to the ultimate smudge to take your pouts from morning to night for Php 1,250 pesos.

The Smashbar cosmetics line is available in Beauty Bar stores at Alabang Town Center, Central Square and Lucky Chinatown among other locations.