Coverage boost offered for healthy living

BPI-Philam Life Assurance Corp. is encouraging its insurance buyers to stay active and live a healthy life in return for up to 50 percent additional coverage, discounts, and rewards with the launch of its “Wellness Series” on Tuesday.

BPI-Philam, a joint venture company of Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands and The Philippine American Life, launched in Makati City the Wellness Series, an add-on coverage to four products under its Philam Vitality program.

The company said members who avail of insurance products such as the Life Ready Plus, Critical Care Plus, Critical Care Max, and Build Estate Plus—can be rewarded with up to 50 percent additional coverage, exclusive discounts and rewards from Philippine Airlines and Gold’s Gym, among others.

“As long as you get one of the four Vitality integrated products, the 20 percent coverage boost is automatic. On the second year, it can go to plus up to 50 percent so if you’re more active, you get more insurance coverage,” BPI-Philam head of brand and communications Monique Castro told reporters.

“It’s like an add-on without the additional premiums for the extra coverage,” she added.

“You can only have Vitality membership but it’s only P100 a month so it’s already built in the premium so for P100 a month you get all of those benefits already plus the discounts—Philippine Airlines, Gold’s Gym.”

Wellness activity could be tracked through the firm’s Philam Vitality app, downloadable both on Android and iOS.

On the same day, the company launched its physical customer service inside its headquarters in Makati City.

“We believe living better starts when you have easy access to dependable, quality service,” BPI-Philam Chief Executive Office Surendra Menon said.

“And for us, the crux of this service is the safekeeping of our clients and what matters most to them—living life boldly together with their loved ones,” he added.