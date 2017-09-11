Cowboys rout Giants in season opener

DALLAS: Ezekiel Elliott made his presence felt and Jason Witten became the team’s all-time leader for yards receiving as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants 19-3 in the season opener on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

Elliott — who is playing after an injunction filed against the league allowed him to start the season despite a six-game suspension — rushed for 104 yards on 24 carries against the Giants, who were playing without star receiver Odell Beckham.

Kicker Dan Bailey booted four field goals but just as crucial was the Cowboys’ staunch defense, which limited the Giants to 233 total yards.

Bailey kicked his final field goal from 36 yards with 1:55 left as the Cowboys didn’t score in the second half until late in the fourth quarter.

Witten had a productive first half as the tight end scored Dallas’ first touchdown of the season en route to becoming the franchise’s career receiving yards leader.

Quarterback Dak Prescott tossed to Witten for an 11-yard gain in the second quarter that brought Witten’s career total to 11,890 receiving yards, passing Michael Irvin’s team record of 11,888.

Witten then completed a touchdown drive late in the first half. Prescott hit the tight end on a pass for a 12-yard score that put Dallas ahead 13-0 with 1:41 left in the second quarter. Witten finished with seven catches for 59 yards.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning passed for just 33 yards in the first half as he struggled without Beckham his favorite target who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

AFP