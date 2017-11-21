CPD conducts Management and Operational Review Seminar

The Corporate Planning Department (CPD) through the Planning and Policy Formulation Division (PPFD) and the Quality Management System (QMS) Committee conducted the Management and Operational Review Seminar on August 15 in preparation for the 2018 Strategic Planning wherein PCSO Scorecard and QMS concerns were discussed.

Held at the Rajah Function Room of Legend Villas in Mandaluyong City, the seminar started with Officer-In-Charge and Department Manager of Corporate Planning Department Jerusa Corpuz welcoming attendees, followed by the introduction of participants by Planning and Policy Formulation Division Chief Pilar Cruz.

Thereafter, facilitator Romeo Ramirez was presented by QMS Training and Education Team Head Aimee De Viterbo.

During the first part of the seminar proper, Head of Documents and Records Control Team of QMS Committee May Cerelles together with Ramirez updated the body on the status of actions agreed upon from the previous management review. Cruz discussed the GCG-approved 2017 Performance Scorecard and the Accomplishments as of June 30.

On the second part, Internal Audit Services Department Manager Mercedes Hinayon reported the list of audit reports during the first semester of 2017, while QMS Secretariat Head Marites Jose discussed the results of the Customer Feedback from February to July.

On the other hand, Accounting and Budget Department OIC-Manager Ma. Teresita Carbonel discussed the Internal Quality Audit Findings for 2017 done at the PCSO Head Office, Extension Offices, and Luzon Data Center in Makati City from May to July 2016. In conclusion, Corpuz spearheaded the review and reiteration of the Quality Policy.

The outputs in the Management and Operational Review seminar were used in the preparation of the 2018 targets of the offices and departments pursuant to GCG Memorandum Circular 2017-02, which also served as guide for their pre-planning sessions prior to the scheduled 2018 Strategic Planning on September 5 and 6.

Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz underlined in his message the conduct of trust rating survey for PCSO officials with the Corporate Planning Department as the lead department. He also shared the proposed bill of Senator Panfilo Lacson to amend the PCSO Charter including changing the name from PCSO to Philippine Charity Office.

General Manager Alexander Balutan, on the other hand, described the said activity as extraordinary since this is the first time that PCSO conducted a joint management and operational review. He expressed hope that the targets discussed deepen the Agency’s commitment to improve its services and make PCSO more responsive to the needs of the customers, partners and employees as well as their extended families.

“I hope and believe that we will all be productive today, and that this seminar will enable us to work more harmoniously toward the realization of our plans and targets for 2017 and to the succeeding and challenging years ahead of us,” GM Balutan added.

The seminar ended with a closing remarks read by the Corporate Planning Division head in behalf of Assistant General Manager for Gaming, Product Development and Marketing Sector Conrado Zabella.

ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA/PHOTOS BY ARNOLD RAMOS