CPG launches 1st affordable housing project

Listed developer Century Properties Group Inc. launched its first mass housing venture PHirst Park Homes in Tanza, Cavite on Saturday, a project aimed at first-time homebuyers in the affordable housing segment.

The developer said it aims to answer the growing housing demand in the segment of “regular employees whose biggest dream is to own complete and competitively priced houses.”

In PHirst Park Homes’ 26-hectare initial phase, the price of each 40-square-meter unit ranges from P1.1 million to P2.2 million, with a monthly amortization of P9,000.

Century Properties COO and PHirst Park Homes managing director Marco R. Antonio said the housing development pursues first-time homebuyers who are determined to seek quality homes on their own as they familiarize themselves in property ownership.

“Many people start off with their first but they move on to something better. What we want here is that your first will be your forever,” he said.

He presented their values through the “4Cs,” labeling the whole project, especially its homes, as “complete,

conceptive, connected and convenient.”

PHirst Park Homes is located in Tanza, Cavite, a first-class municipality with nearby commercial establishments, which can be accessed via the Aguinaldo Highway, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), and Cavitex.

Displaying an abundance of greenery that connects families to the nature, PHirst Park Homes also boasts a move-in ready concept with possible future extensions.

Each unit package includes a perimeter fence and gate, finished ceiling, flooring, bathroom, as well as an ample space for garden and carport.

Outdoor amenities include a basketball court, skate park, an open air cinema, picnic lawn, dog park, car parking, and bicycle racks.

With its “homes in a park and park in a home” theme, PHirst Park Homes also features a linear park to improve interaction and healthy living within the community.

The project also promises reliable internet service and a shuttle system that takes future residents to nearest transport hubs. Concrete perimeter fence and monitoring systems like CCTV cameras and a guardhouse will also be added to ensure safety in the community.

Due to the project’s attractive and unique features, the project has already garnered high interest in the market.

According to Loren Sales, PHirst Park Homes Vice President for marketing and sales, the community’s first phase, a 227-M development, is composed of 1,000 units that will generate P1.4 billion in sales.

She revealed that nearly 50 percent of the total units were already taken as of the project’s opening day.

About 38 percent of the homebuyers were OFWs and locally employed citizens, most of them from Makati, Manila, and Cavite.

Citing the development’s simplified buying process, Sales advised buyers to avail the offers as early as possible since the prices would increase if the company sold 900 units on its first week.

She also said their team is willing to improve PHirst Park Homes’ features as the housing development embraces changes.

“Of course, in the near future, if there will be changes and demands, we will adjust accordingly. That is our commitment to the market,” She told The Manila Times.

The company also plans to add areas in Bulacan, Batangas, and other parts of Cavite for its future housing developments.

With Mitsubishi Corporation as its venture partner, Century Properties’ long-time experience in property development and creation of unique and innovative concepts ensure the quality of units that PHirst Park Home offers.

Century Properties made sure to put PH in its brand name to depict the Philippines. Antonio stressed the development was created by a Filipino company for the Filipino buyers.

The project expands Century Properties’ portfolio of residential offerings, which covers a range from deluxe condominiums in business areas to affordable homes in horizontal developments in or near Metro Manila.

ELSHAMAE ROBLES