Few ‘cracker injuries reported

Reports of firework-related injuries were few and far between, with only six recorded since Friday bringing the total to 12.

Seven of the cases were from the National Capital Region.

The others were in regions 1, 6, 11 and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon).

Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial earlier said her department will monitor fireworks-related injuries from December 21 to January 5. Hospitals were placed on Code White or on alert during this period.

The Department of Health (DOH) had urged the public to celebrate Christmas and New Year safely by not using firecrackers.

The DOH teamed up with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Education, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection and EcoWaste Coalition for the implementation of its anti-firecracker campaign.

“For this year, instead of firecrackers, the public is encouraged to use safe merry-making instruments and

alternative noise-makers such as ‘torotot’, car horns, or by playing loud music. Also, the local government units (LGUs) are urged to foster community firework display,” Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial said.

Last year, 932 injuries were reported nationwide from December 21, 2015 to January 5, 2016. This was 72 cases or eight percent higher than the 860 injuries recorded in 2014.

The DOH said those injured by firecrackers should wash the wound until all visible dirt and gunpowder residue are removed. The patient should be rushed to the nearest health facility for proper medical attention to prevent permanent injuries and disability and deaths due to Tetanus.