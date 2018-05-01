Crafting a roadmap for sustainable career for seafarers

I have never encountered anyone who displays much passion when it comes to seafarers’ reintegration than Capt. Gaudencio “Jess” Morales, President of the Integrated Seafarers of the Philippines. He becomes so animated whenever discussions turn to the subject of empowering returning and/or retiring Filipino seafarers who he says can always find exciting and rewarding economic endeavors ashore.

In a way, the proposal to develop a re-integration program for seafarers finds connection in creating a perceptible career opportunity for seafarers beyond shipboard employment to encourage them to aspire for a shore-based work after being at sea for thirty years or so. Aside from the socio-psychological effects to the seafarer’s well-being, seeking a land-based job will open opportunities to junior officers whose chance for promotion are often stalled for lack of opening in the higher posts.

It is not that senior seafarers are being kicked out of their lucrative employment but it is more of the realization that many of them find themselves unprepared to shift to an “unemployed” status as perception runs high that there is no other job which are open to returning seafarers. This is a perception which Capt. Morales, an ardent advocate for the adoption of a re-integration program for seafarers, continuously tries to dispel.

The creation of a National Re-integration Institute (NRI) which will be provide continuing education, training and career enhancement to enable the returning seafarers to find alternative career and investment options has been put forward to pertinent agencies such as the Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration (OWWA). Already two possible schemes by which the NRI could be realized are being considered, the first being that of creating it by law to be managed and/or operated by OWWA and second, to tap existing training institutes which need to be regulated and accredited by the pertinent government agencies.

I have doubts on the first scheme as I still believe the activity is best outsourced to the private sector not only because government should remain focused in providing services to the public but more importantly that creating a new entity is not consistent with the call to keep the bureaucracy lean.

The latter scheme, on the other hand, could be immediately implemented as there are already training modules which caters to those who wish to be trained on non-maritime skills such as real estate management, agribusiness or entrepreneurship, financial literacy, among others. It is in the maritime-related jobs ashore where there appear to be a dearth of available training modules, e.g. in the areas of maritime services, shipbuilding and ship-repair or engaging in maritime education and training where additional course modules may be needed to enhance the seafarer’s knowledge as to perform such new tasks.

It is expected that given his wide exposure to shipboard employment, a returning seafarer could easily acclimatize to a land-based maritime job and add value to such job with the knowledge acquired from his employment at sea. Taking on maritime work ashore should not be much of a burden for returning Filipino seafarers, after all, this archipelago must have nurtured their understanding of the sea, regardless of where maritime work is to be performed, at sea or ashore.

