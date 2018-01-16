The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan dies

LONDON: Irish singer-songwriter Dolores O’Riordan, frontwoman of the multi-million selling rock band The Cranberries, died suddenly in London on Monday (Tuesday in Manila), aged 46, her publicist said.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today, family members are devastated,” Lindsey Holmes said in a statement.

“The lead singer . . . was in London for a short recording session,” she added. “No further details are available at this time.”

A spokeswoman for London’s Metropolitan police said officers are “dealing with a sudden death” after they were called to a hotel in Park Lane, in the center of the British capital, at 0905 GMT this morning.

She did not confirm the identity of the person found.

“A woman in her mid-40s was pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokeswoman said.

“At this early stage it is being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue,” she added.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was among the first to pay tributes, calling O’Riordan “the voice of a generation.”

“For anyone who grew up in Ireland in the 1990s, the Cranberries were an iconic band, who captured all of the angst that came with your teenager years,” he said in a statement.

“Her voice and her contribution to music will be remembered far beyond her native county for many years to come.”

The London Hilton on Park Lane confirmed “with deep regret” that an unnamed guest had “sadly passed away” at its hotel.

“Team members acted swiftly to alert the Metropolitan Police and we are co-operating fully with their investigation,” a spokeswoman said.

The Cranberries achieved international success in the 1990s with their debut album “Everyone Else is Doing it, So Why Can’t We?,” which included the hit single “Linger.”

Follow-up album “No Need to Argue” went to number one in Australia, France and Germany, and number 6 in the United States.

The album also gave rise to politically charged single “Zombie,” an angry response to the deadly Northern Ireland conflict, which hit number one across Europe. The band sold around 40 million records worldwide.

O’Riordan, from Friarstown in the Irish county of Limerick, will be buried in Ireland, according to the parish priest in her home town.

James Walton, priest at Ballybricken and Bohermore parish, told Britain’s Press Association her family “is very devastated and upset.”

“Her family are still waiting for more details to come from London about her death,” he said.

“The plan is for her to be buried here at home. When that will be will depend on when her body is released.”

The Cranberries, formed in 1989 but went on a hiatus in 2003.

O’Riordon told Agence France-Presse in a 2012 interview that “we were stuck in a rut. We just needed a break.”

AFP