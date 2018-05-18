Crane collapses, kills 74-year-old woman in Quezon City

A 74-year-old woman died on Friday morning after a portion of a construction crane in Barangay Old Balara, Quezon City toppled over her, according to a radio report.

Quoting the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the report said that at 5:20 a.m., victim Rosalinda Mendez was sweeping along the Pagasa Compound, Tandang Sora Avenue when the top portion of the crane fell and hit her.

Mendez was immediately brought to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The report cited witness Ayen Infante who said that apart from the crane, other substandard materials owned by contractor NovaBala Corp. were allegedly being used in the ongoing construction of an aqueduct of Manila Water Inc.

Manila Water Corporate Communications head Jeric Sevilla said in an interview that the aqueduct “delivers water from the La Mesa Dam up to treatment plants in Balara.”

“There is a hole in the ground that pulls a casing mechanism, which resulted in the collapse of the crane. This is the initial information that we have for now,” Sevilla said.

He added that Manila Water would halt the project temporarily and check if there was a breach of safety.

Manila Water also promised to give assistance to Mendez’s family, Sevilla added. GLEE JALEA